Wheeler's Raid is hosting Winter Roar 2.0 on Saturday night where they will celebrate the one-year anniversary of their 34 North cocktails and launch their Bourbon and Rye with music, food trucks, ribbon cutting and more.
The free, family-friendly celebration will feature complimentary tours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with barrel samples (for those 21 years old and older,) cocktails, Cousins Maine Lobster and Mojo's Tacos food trucks, and more.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. with the Wheeler's Raid owners and town leaders followed by a barrel cake cutting.
"Our mascot is the lion and we chose the lion because it represents courage," their website reads. "Our Roar Party is a tribute to not only our customers but the courage it took to plant a distillery in a small town in TN, called Nolensville!"
Live music will start at 6:30 p.m. with performances from the NextDoor Boys followed by Distilled at 8:15 p.m.
More information about Wheeler's Raid Distillery can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.