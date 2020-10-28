The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in finding missing 17-year-old Braxton Salter who was last seen on Tuesday.
According to a WCSO news release, Braxton is believed to have left his home in the Arrington Retreat subdivision in Nolensville at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Braxton was last seen wearing Khaki pants, a light gray hoodie and a black Atlanta Braves baseball cap and was carrying a black backpack.
WCSO asks that anyone with information on Braxton's location to contact WCSO Detective Raechel Haber at 615-790-5554 ext. 3207, by email at [email protected] or by submitting a tip by calling the 911 Dispatch Center at 615-790-5550.
