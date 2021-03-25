The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing senior.
87-year-old John Elton Parker is the father of Nolensville Police Department Chief of Police Roddy Parker and is currently missing after he was last seen in the Arrington community on Thursday afternoon.
Parker may be driving a light blue, four door 2006 Buick Lacrosse sedan with Tennessee license plate R5211G, and may be disoriented due to medication.
Parker normally wears glasses and a baseball cap.
Anyone who sees Parker or his vehicle is asked to contact 911.
