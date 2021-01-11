Williamson Medical Center affiliates, Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee and Williamson Medical Group, have opened new offices in Nolensville that provide a variety of medical care.
The Bone and Joint Institute, which has its primary facility on the Williamson Medical Center Campus in Franklin, will offer orthopedic urgent care and rehabilitation services in Nolensville seven days a week.
“Williamson Medical Center is proud to offer award-winning services through Bone and Joint Institute and Williamson Medical Group,” Williamson Medical Center CEO Donald Webb said in a news release. “This new location supports our commitment to provide quality healthcare for individuals throughout the region, and we look forward to providing convenient access to care in the Nolensville community.”
According to a news release, the orthopedic urgent care team includes Trey Brown, FNP-C, Meredith Chism, FNP-C, Matthew Hughes, PA-C, and Katie Norwine, NP-C, and the clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Walk-ins at the orthopedic urgent care are accepted, or patients may schedule an appointment online or by calling 615-791-2321.
Nolensville native and Williamson Medical Group primary care physician John Thompson, M.D., will be moving his practice to this new Nolensville location which will also house a WMC outpatient lab draw station and physical therapy services.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Thompson, call 615-791-2300. For WMC lab draw station hours, please call 615-435-5800.
“I am truly excited to have the opportunity to practice in my hometown of Nolensville,” Dr. Thompson said. “This new office allows to not only better serve Nolensville with primary care but all of the surrounding communities.”
Physical therapy staff members Elaine Radley, PT, and Lora Torrey, PTA, will also transition to Bone and Joint Institute’s Nolensville location, and will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a physical therapy appointment call 615-791-2320.
“Nolensville is a growing community and we are seeing the orthopedic care needs rise in this area,” Bone and Joint Institute CEO Darren Harris said. “Our presence in Nolensville gives access to immediate care while also allowing us to quickly tap into the expertise of all of our physicians, as well as Williamson Medical Center, right down the road in Franklin if needed.”
The new Nolensville clinic is located at 7216 Nolensville Road, Suites 200 and 201, and more information can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.