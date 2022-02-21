UPDATE: WSCO says the teen has been found and is safe.
Original story is as follows:
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
According to a WCSO social media post, 15-year-old Joseph Oatsvall of Nolensville is missing and believed to be in the Nashville area.
Oatsvall is described as a Black male standing 5'6" and weighing 130 lbs., who is also deaf.
WCSO asks that anyone with information on Oatsvall's whereabouts call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at (615) 790-5560 or by calling 911.
