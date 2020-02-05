The Nolensville Police Department announced that an 18-year-old man was arrested in connected with an attempted vehicle burglary in the Burkett Place subdivision early Saturday morning.
The announcement came on the department's Facebook page on Tuesday and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man, identified as Teron J. Spain is currently in jail with a $6,000 bond.
Spain is charged with two counts of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of trespassing and is awaiting a court date.
NPD Chief Roddy Parker said in a phone call that he could not confirm if Spain is connected with any other recent vehicle burglaries but that the department is continuing to investigate any possible connections.
