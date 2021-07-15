Trending Stories
- Series of issues with custom builder makes tough market tougher for out-of-state buyers
- Williamson County Government hiring for dozens of full-time and part-time jobs
- Franklin Road in Brentwood to be temporarily closed Wednesday morning
- Franklin man charged following widespread vandalism of Brentwood park
- State fires top vaccine official over apparent political squabble
- JUST SOLD: Property transfers as of June 9, 2021
- Return of Main Street Festival means a fun time and also an ‘economic boost’ for Franklin retailers
- TBI, Spring Hill Police arrest 18 in undercover sex crime sting
- Number of COVID-19 cases at Williamson Medical Center sees slight increase
- Daycare property in Franklin sells for $5.1M
