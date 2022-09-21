Yesterday, Franklin Police asked for the public’s help with identifying a man wanted for shoplifting a $2,900 bronze dog from a Franklin antique mall. Today, thanks to tips from the community, that man was identified and arrested, and the stolen bronze dog returned to its owner.
Franklin Police arrested 34-year-old Marco John Filpovic of Spring Hill, today after tips led to him being a possible suspect in the case. Filpovic was booked into the Williamson County Jail for Felony Theft, earlier, and is now free after posting a $1,000 bond. The owner of the stolen bronze dog is elated to have it back. Filpovic faces a judge on November 10.
Franklin Police want to thank engaged members of the community who were willing to come forward with information after recognizing Filpovic as the suspect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.