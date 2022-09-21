Yesterday, Franklin Police asked for the public’s help with identifying a man wanted for shoplifting a $2,900 bronze dog from a Franklin antique mall. Today, thanks to tips from the community, that man was identified and arrested, and the stolen bronze dog returned to its owner.

Franklin Police arrested 34-year-old Marco John Filpovic of Spring Hill, today after tips led to him being a possible suspect in the case. Filpovic was booked into the Williamson County Jail for Felony Theft, earlier, and is now free after posting a $1,000 bond. The owner of the stolen bronze dog is elated to have it back. Filpovic faces a judge on November 10.

Franklin Police want to thank engaged members of the community who were willing to come forward with information after recognizing Filpovic as the suspect.