Adelaide Emily “Lol” McCloskey, age 92, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away July 4, 2020.
She was an owner and operator of Holland Flower Shop, Southampton, Pennsylvania; Turtle Crossing, Jensen Beach, Florida and Turtle’s Nest, Jensen Beach, Florida.
Preceded in death by husband, Theodore Perry McCloskey; son-in-law, Edward Lee Denton; mother, Lillian Beech Watson and step-brother, Edward Beckman. Survived by: son, Kevin (Sandy) McCloskey of Ivyland, Pennsylvania; daughter, Bonnie Colleen Denton of Franklin, Tennessee; grandchildren, Sean Patrick Carroll, Emily Elizabeth Carroll, Troy Perry (Emily) McCloskey, Trevor Edward (Meghan) Denton and Jacqueline Lee (Steve) Wanger; great-grandchildren, Wesley Thomas Carroll, Jane Ellis Carroll, Phoenix Lee Denton, Winnie Rose McCloskey and Nova Raye Denton.
Due to COVID 19, we appreciate your love and support and a private family memorial service will be conducted. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Wounded Warrior.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.