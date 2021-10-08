Alaina “Lainey” Dawn Davis, age 24, of the Bethesda Community passed away Oct. 2, 2021. She was a 2015 graduate of Page High School. In 2018 Lainey received her Associate’s degree in Accounting from Columbia State Community College.
She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, W.E. Davis and Noah Clinton Cox. She is survived by her parents, Scott and Ashley Davis of the Bethesda Community; brother, Will (Kaitlyn) Davis of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; nephews, River and Clinton Davis; grandmothers, Phoebe Davis of Franklin, Tennessee and Gail Cox of Arrington, Tennessee; uncles and aunts, Tony and Jennifer Davis of Franklin, Tennessee and Bryce and Courtney Cox of Lewisburg, Tennessee; cousins, Waylon and Wyatt Davis, Tyler Cox and Tanner Rhodes; best friends, Ashtin Odum and Emily Holmes; beloved dog, Bo.
A Celebration of Lainey’s life will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Taylor Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Will Davis, Tony Davis, Waylon Davis, Wyatt Davis, Bryce Cox and Tyler Cox. Memorials may be made to the Lainey Davis Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.