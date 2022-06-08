Alan Jay “A. J.” Smith, age 16, of Lyles and formerly of Fairview, died May 27, 2022, of injuries from a motorcycle accident.
He was a student at East Hickman High School. A.J. loved riding dirt bikes and fishing. He was a loving son, grandson, brother, and friend to many. He will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Barbara and Allen Smith and Peggy and Mac McDougal.
Survived by mother, Tia Sullivan; father, Terry Smith; grandparents, Marvin and Barbara Sullivan; sisters, Jessica Smith and Jennifer Meredith; brothers, Marty Saindon and Joshua Smith; aunt, Lisa Sullivan; uncle, Russ Sullivan; niece, Alivia Smith; nephew, Jayden Smith; best friends, Jorge Colon and Dylan Lemaster.
Services will be conducted 10 a.m., Saturday June 4, 2022, At Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Johnny Webb officiating. Visitation hours will be from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday evening and one hour prior to the service. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are Jorge Colon, Dylan Lemaster, Marty Saindon, Joshua Smith, Iziah Glasgow and Terry Smith.
Memorials may be made to the A. J. Memorial Fund. Williamson memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Smith family.
3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064. 615-794-2289.
