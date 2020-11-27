Albert Hampy Dyson, Jr. “Bert” was born in Mobeetie, Texas, Nov. 25, 1929 and passed away in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 20, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 63 years, Ruth Widick Dyson; parents, Albert & Thelma Dyson; and siblings, Eunice Harrell, Varue Boyle and Jack B. Dyson. Bert was a graduate of Sam Houston State (BA), Peabody College (ME) and University of Georgia (EDD). He attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and served as a Southern Baptist Home Missionary in New Orleans. From 1955-1990, he served with his wife Ruth as SBC/IMB Missionaries in Nigeria and Sierra Leone where they were involved in teacher training and literacy work which covered the continent of Africa. After retirement they continued to serve Africa and Nepal with the International Literacy Training Institute.
As an active member of Woodmont Baptist Church, Bert taught Sunday School and served as the Director of 55 Unlimited and volunteered with a TV/phone prayer line for many years after retirement. As a loving servant of Christ, Bert impacted countless lives in many parts of the world as he published adult literacy materials which were translated into multiple languages all over the world. He was passionate about helping adults learn to read so that the gospel of Jesus Christ could go forth. Throughout his life he often referred to Africa as his real “home”.
He is survived by his children; Danlami (Elizabeth) Garba, JoEllyn Dyson and Brandon (Darlene) Dyson ; grandchildren, Frazier (Nina), Elliott (Samantha), Luke (Katie), Caleb, Hannah, Hope, Sada, Ahmadu (Jordan), Aisha (John), Rabo (Cassie) along with fourteen great grandchildren all of whom he cherished. The family extends a special thank you to the staff at The Blakeford and Dr. John Gibson, MD for his many years of care and friendship.
Due to COVID there will be a “Drive By” visitation in the parking lot at Woodmont Baptist Church on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm. The family will have a private ceremony which can be viewed live stream beginning at 3 pm at https://www.woodmontbaptist.com/online-services. The family asks that Memorial contributions be made to Woodmont Baptist Church and designate World Missions. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775
