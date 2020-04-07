Albert Maurice Hughes, age 83, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away April 5, 2020.
Born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Cliff and Helen Hughes. Albert served for four years in the U.S. Air Force, and he was stationed in Germany. He was a member of Millview Church of Christ. Albert retired after 42 years from Aladdin Industries.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Mai Hughes; son, Calvin Hughes; and brothers, Oscar Hughes and Elmer Hughes. Survived by his wife, Louise Hughes; daughter, Amy (Eddie) Tidwell; grandchildren, Elijah Tidwell, Katie Tidwell and Lilla Tidwell; sisters, Cornelia (L.E.) McKee and Nancy (Tom) McBee.
A family graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens. His beloved nephews will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Millview Church of Christ or Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
