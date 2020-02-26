Alexander “Alex” Alvarez, age 12, of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Feb. 23, 2020.
Alex was a 7th grade student at Mill Creek Middle School in Nolensville. He was on the wrestling team and played ice hockey for Nashville Preds Select Hockey Club.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dale Bogda, and uncle, Raul Alvarez.
Survived by: parents, Jesse and Kimberly Alvarez; sisters, Natalie Alvarez and Ava Alvarez; brother, Anthony Alvarez; maternal grandmother, Janis Bogda; paternal grandparents, Edward and Betty Lou Gorniak; aunt, Renee Bogda; uncles, James (Cassie) Alvarez and Juan (Jennifer) Alvarez; and several loving cousins.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at the Church at Nolensville, 7388 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Church at Nolensville by Fr. Joe McMahon and Rev. Wade Owens. Memorial contributions may be made to Hockey Scholarship in Alex’s Honor c/o VENMO@LLG- Nashville. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.
