Alf Walls, Jr., age 70, of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away Dec. 6, 2020. Born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Alf Sr. and Catherine Walls. He is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Walls Underwood. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty Bandy Walls; son, William Earl Bandy; daughter, Ann Marie (Allen Pence) Walls; brother, Johnny Walls; sister, Betty Jo Sanchez; grandchildren, Katie Walls, Tyler Walls and Kacey Stamps; and great-grandchild, Noah Walls.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Bennett Garner Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Tyler Walls, William Bandy, Wayne Irvin, Allen Pence, Andrew Ragsdale and Kyle Parsley. Johnny Walls will serve as honorary pallbearer. Memorials may be made to the Alf Walls, Jr. Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.