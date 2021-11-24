Alice Cook Brown, age 94, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Nov. 9, 2021 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Williamson County. Alice retired from Bell-South after 30 years of dedicated service. After retirement she went to work for the State of Tennessee working in the accounting department.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Janie Cook; husband, Chester Brown, Sr.; brother, Ted Cook; sisters, Mildred Reed and Marie Layne; son-in-law, Bill Taylor. She is survived by her children, Ann Taylor of Bellevue, Tennessee, Chester “Buddy” Jr. (Dana) Brown of Spanish Fort, Alabama, Ricky (Dawn) Brown of Franklin, Tennessee and Michael Brown of Franklin, Tennessee; sister, Mary Elizabeth Davis of Franklin, Tennessee; grandchildren, Christy (Robert) Thorn, Shawn Brown, Trevor (Eliza) Jordan, Taylor Brown, Tucker Brown, Christie (Trey) Newman, Lynn (Andrea) Brown and Lillie (Eli) Sutton; 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
