Allen Jay Burney, age 70, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away March 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Jessie Burney. Allen is survived by his loving daughter, Rebecca (Korey) Bradbury of Franklin, Tennessee and his grandchildren, Michael Cobb, Jesse Cobb and December Garfee.
A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Ward Jones will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Allen Burney Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
