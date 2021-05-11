Alma Ann Walters, age 80, of Columbia, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2021. She was born in Maury County, Tennessee to the late Cecil Anderson and Ann Wyrick Anderson. Ann spent all of her career as a nurse. She was also the head nurse of Maury County Hospital ER when the Maury County Jail fire occurred. She loved to attend The Lighthouse Church.
Preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Robert Walters, and sons, Sam Ingram and Eddie Howell. She leaves behind her daughter, Christy Henson; step-daughter, Dawn (Robert) Barton; brothers, Cecil Anderson Jr. and Larry Anderson; sister, Karen Noble; grandchildren, Kane (Amy) Henson, David (Lenisha) Henson, Chase Ingram, Dan (Caroline) Barton, Kyle (Caitlin) Barton, Simone (John) Sandlin; eight great-grandchildren; step-children, Marue, Rick, Bobby and their families; “Bestie”, Carolyn Wylie and special friends, Jimmy and Doris Howell, Monia and Giuseppe, and Billy and Patsy Rogers.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Lighthouse Church at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 with Darrell Thrasher officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Park on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Lighthouse Church, 2000 Williamsport Pike, Columbia, TN 38401.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
