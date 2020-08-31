Alma E. Pennington Shepherd, age 79, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Aug. 27, 2020 at her residence. She graduated from College Grove High School and Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She was Nashville’s first hospital-based flight nurse. She was a woman of honor, integrity, faith, family and true to her principles. Her sense of humor and great compassion for her fellow man brought joy to those around her. She loved her Parkview (now Centennial) and Baptist Hospital families deeply. She had the innate ability to take a complex matter or situation and simplify it in such a way so that a third grade student could understand. She encompassed a love for others of all arears of her life, affording her many life-long friendships and helping her to be a service of strength and hope to all those around her. Above all …she valued her family (immediate and extended). She continued to express her love of family with obvious joy in the role of mother, grandmother and great grandmother …always answering to the names of Allie, Tootie, Shep and Nana. She’s responsible for many happy memories and deep bonds between cousins, and will be the service of entertaining reminisces for generations to come.
Preceded in death by parents, Elijah and Evie Dodd Pennington; infant son, James Timothy Shepherd; and sister, Ruby “Snooks” Mayfield. Survived by: husband, William “Billy” Shepherd; son, William “Butch” Shepherd and daughter, Suzanne Shepherd Montgomery; grandchildren, Rachel Kelly (Calvin) Brazier, Jennifer Marlin (Chris) Bridges, Rebecca Montgomery (Jared) Davis and Colton William Shepherd; great grandchildren, Zya and Kingston Brazier, Zane, Kinley and Ainsley Bridges and Elijah, Alex and Ella Brooke Davis.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Steve Marcum officiating. Interment Pennington Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tandy and Jimmy Poteete, Roger Brake, Calvin Brazier, Chris Bridges, and Jared Davis. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.