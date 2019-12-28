Amara Karina Segarra, age 28, of Antioch, Tennessee passed away Dec. 22, 2019.
Survived by: husband, Emilio Segarra; daughter, Jada Fitzwater; stepdaughters, Kimberly Segarra, Kimaris Segarra and Mileena Segarra; stepsons, Kameron Segarra and Justin Segarra; brother, Steven Fitzwater; mother, Laurie Lynn Gendreau; father, Tomas Scott Fitzwater and mother in law, Angelica Ramirez.
Funeral services will be conducted 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Joe Copolo officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
