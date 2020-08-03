Amy Isom Ham, age 51, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away July 29, 2020.
Amy was born and raised in the Flat Creek community. It was during her teenage years that she met and eventually married her high school sweetheart, Tim. In the following years they were blessed with their son Tanner.
First and foremost, Amy was a dedicated wife and mother. Much of her joy came from making special meals and spending time at home with Tim and Tanner. She loved her family and instilled in her son strong values that will serve him well. Amy would consider her life with Tim and Tanner her greatest accomplishment.
Amy was a graduate of Tennessee State University and spent 30 years as an accomplished dental hygienist. She made a point to make each patient feel special, which brought many devoted, lasting friendships over the years.
“A friend is someone who believes in you when you stop believing in yourself.” Amy was this friend, the best friend! She had a gift for making those who knew her well or barely at all feel as though they were the most important person in the world. Her laugh was addictive and contagious and it came with no pretense. She had a vivacious personality that drew others to her like a magnet. Her laughter and joy are stamped on the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
Amy is preceded in death by her grandparents, Melvin and Zelma Creswell White, and James Ellis and Geneva Eady Isom. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Tim Ham; son, Tanner Ham; parents, Harvey and Harriett Jane Isom; brother, Brent (Jamie) Isom; nephews, Clay (Clara) Isom and Jacob Isom; aunt, Faye Eudaily; uncle, Tony (Diane) White; aunt, Carol Eudaily; cousins, Jason (Melissa) Eudaily, Judd and Foster Eudaily and Jennifer (Andy) Miller; beloved dogs, Molly, Bentley and Buck.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Southern Hills Church of Christ. Dan Cottrell will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Tanner Ham, Clay Isom, Jacob Isom, Jason Eudaily, Judd Eudaily and Andy Miller. Memorials may be made to Columbia Academy Athletics. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Sunday at Southern Hills Church of Christ and one hour prior to the service.
