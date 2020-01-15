Amy McGinnis Burke, 49, of Brentwood, passed away Jan. 10, 2020. Amy was an avid lover of tennis and exercise. Her most beloved thing to do was to love and spoil her family. She was a lover of life, living each day to its fullest. She will be terribly missed.
Amy is survived by her husband, Todd Burke; four sons, Kyle, Connor, Michael and Griffin Burke; mother Janie McGinnis and brother Toby McGinnis.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Brentwood- Roesch-Patton Funeral Home from 3-7 p.m. in the evening. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Brentwood United Methodist Church at noon, followed by a private burial service for family only.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Amy's name may be made to Brentwood United Methodist Church.
Please visit our online obituary at www.brentwood-roesch-pattonfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.