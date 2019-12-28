Amzie Elizabeth Barnes “Beth” and “BB” for the grandkids, age 83, of Brentwood passed away Dec. 23, 2019 peacefully at her home.
Mrs. Brown grew up in Waycross, Georgia and graduated from Waycross High School in 1954. She attended Randolph-Macon College and completed her bachelor’s degree at Vanderbilt University where she later worked for over 25 years in the Career Center. Prior to her work at Vanderbilt, she served as a dedicated teacher of adult education at Hadley Park Towers in Nashville.
Brown was preceded in death by her father Joseph McMiller Barnes and her mother Elizabeth Newton Barnes. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, William “Bill” Bailey Brown, Jr.; sister, Martha Julia Barnes Smith of Berkely, California; son and daughter-in-law, Ley and Jackie Brown of Franklin; daughter and son-in-law Harriet and Bill Bailey of Brentwood; son and daughter-in-law J.Mac & Julie Brown of Franklin; son and daughter-in-law Hoffman and Jamie Brown of Brentwood; beloved by many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in-laws.
She was very active, engaged and generous in the lives of her grandchildren; Betsy Bailey, Jackson Brown, Miller Brown, Parker Brown, Brittany Brown, Bailey Brown, Brown Bailey, Barnes Brown, Connor Brown, Watts Brown, Luke Brown, Liam Brown, Emerson Brown, McLain Brown, Corrine Brown, Aidan Brown and great-grandson Ashton Franklin.
Since 1970 Mrs. Brown has lived on Granny White Pike next door to Brentwood Academy which was founded and led by her husband, Bill, for 31 years. She was a fiercely loyal supporter at BA where she encouraged students and faculty in her whole-hearted fashion.
Beth’s life was a daily testament to the love she found in Christ. Beth lived out loud. She loved her family, her schools and her Bible study exuberantly and with a joyful heart. To know her was to know a rare joy, a light that comes from peace in God and a surety of death’s impermanence.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Fellowship Bible Church in Brentwood on Friday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775
