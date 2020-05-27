Andrea Claire Zongor, age 73, of Brentwood, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Andrea was born in Nashville, Tennessee on Jan. 16, 1947, daughter of the late Andy and Uella Tucker.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Tucker.
Survivors include her loving husband of 32 years, Endre Zongor; stepsons, Michael (Toynia) Zongor, Steven (Tricia) Zongor and Kenneth (Amy) Zongor; brother, Scott Tucker; and five step-grandchildren, Nicole, Amanda, George, Caroline and Gracie.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. with Pastor Ed Inman officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Guardian Hospice or to the American Cancer Society in loving memory of Andrea Claire Zongor.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
www.williamsonmemorial.com
