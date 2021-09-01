Andrew “Andy” Parkes Grisham, Sr. passed away Aug. 25, 2021. Andy was born Jan. 26, 1965 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. He graduated from the University of North Alabama with a degree in finance and completed his MBA at Vanderbilt’s Owen School of Business.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son and brother. With a love of sports, Andy was always involved with coaching his children’s sports teams. You could always find him pacing back and forth on the sidelines of any sporting event. He loved beach vacations, river time with his family, Jimmy Buffet concerts, old cars and college football season. Andy had a successful business career starting in commercial banking and most recently was the CEO of Medical Properties of America.
Andy was preceded in death by his mother, Rita Lou Parkes Grisham and his father, William Kenneth Grisham. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Cristine; his two sons, Parkes and Will; his daughter, Neeley; brothers, Ken (Anna) of Mobile, Alabama, Jim (Connie) of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, and his sisters, Bitsy Ford of Augusta, Georgia, Janie (Mark) of Florence, Alabama, and Rita (Cullie) Thompson of Cullman, Alabama.
The funeral service will be this Saturday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m., with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN 37069. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Franklin and will be designated for Room In The Inn.
