Andrew Scott Howell, age 23 of Thompson’s Station, passed away July 16.
Andrew was a member of Emmanuel Pentecostal Church of Christ He previously worked as a technician in the HVAC industry.
Andrew was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord. He adored his family. Everyone that knew him loved him. He had a sweet and kind spirit and will be sadly missed.
He is preceded in death by grandfather, James “Nicky” Peach; uncle, Christopher Howell; great grandparents, T.R. and Dessie Jennette; R.G. and Hazel Howell.
He is survived by father, Kevin Scott Howell; mother, Tabitha Gail Peach; grandparents, Gail “Mama Memaw” Peach, Tony and Linda Howell; brother, Justin Peach; sisters, Brittany (Austin) Fleming and Kelsey (Austin Duke) Peach; nieces, Alaina Peach and Maeley Peach; stepfather, Andrew Scott Robinson; stepmother, Angel Jarvis Halpin; aunt, Laurie Rice and uncle, Brian Peach.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Ratliff and Pastor Danny Wise officiating. Interment will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Mills, Danny Howell, Andrew Scott Robinson, Reggie Carter, Justin Peach, Brian Peach, Sammy Sullivan, Taylor Sullivan and Justin Nivens.
Memorials may be made to the Andrew Howell Memorial Fund.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
