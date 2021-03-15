Angela Lynn Polston, age 42, of Dickson, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Angela was born in Cherry Point, North Carolina, on Nov. 9, 1978.
She is survived by her children, Ashley Polston, Garrett Polston, Gracey Wilkens and Courtney Wilkens; fiancé, Scott Wilken; parents, Joseph and Sharon Raines; grandmother, Renee Raines; brother, Joseph (Jennie) Raines II; grandchildren, Kein Crawford, Lucas Colon and Logan Colon; nephew, Joseph Raines III.
The family will receive friends from 4–8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. with an hour visitation prior to service.
Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to the Angela Lynn Polston Memorial Fund, in loving memory of Angela Lynn Polston.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.