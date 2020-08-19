Aniello “Neil” Rego, age 72, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Aug. 15, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York to the late William Rego and Sadie Napolitano Rego and longtime resident of Staten Island, New York. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Noa during the Vietnam War from 1967-1973. Neil moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee in 2019 to be with his family. Neil and his wife Geraldine were dedicated to their nephew and godson, Andrew Belletti in which he considered a second set of parents. They adored his daughter Olivia who always brought a smile to their face.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Geraldine Rego. He leaves behind a sister, Marie (Pat) Potestio; nephews, Thomas (Andrea) Potestio and Andrew Belletti; nieces, Christina (Carlton) Reeves and Lisa (Paul) Prunier; great nephews and nieces, RJ, Adam, Addison and Olivia; and brothers-in-law, Gary (Diane) Belletti and Robert Belletti.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at the Church of the Nativity in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Inurnment will follow the service at Spring Hill Memorial Park with military honors. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
