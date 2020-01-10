Ann Irene Davis Crowell, age 90, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Jan. 7, 2020.
Retired nurse from Dan German Hospital. Ann was known for her prized championship Pug dogs. She was a breeder and raised pugs. She was a loving mother and friend to many.
Preceded in death by husband, P.B. Crowell, Jr. and son in law, Paul Fox. Survived by: son, P.B. III (Jennifer) Crowell of Franklin, Tennessee and Betty Ann Fox of Columbia, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jessica Crowell, Mitchell Davis Crowell, Megan Crowell and Patrick Lynch; great-grandchild, Woods Crowell; and step-grandchildren, John Foster, Jessica (Evan) Dickert and Matthew Foster.
A visitation and celebration of Ms. Ann’s life will be 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at her residence, 4584 Columbia Pike, Thompsons Station, TN 37179. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
