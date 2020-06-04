Ann Ruffin Herbert Floyd, age 93, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away June 3, 2020. Lillian Ann Ruffin was born in Memphis, Tennessee to the late William Vernon Ruffin and Lillian Chrisman Ruffin. She moved to Nashville with her family in 1935. Shortly after, her father was killed in a car accident where Ann was severely injured, which influenced her throughout her long life. In 1937, her mother married Allen Hall from Nolensville, which brought her to Williamson County. Ann attended Franklin High School and graduated in 1944 from a private school in Memphis. On March 25, 1944, she married Wilson Herbert and they were stationed on several military bases where he served in the Army Airforce during World War II.
Ann and Wilson were married for 41 years and lived in the Clovercroft Community much of that time. They had two children: Wilson, Jr. “Shac” (Marie) Herbert and Marianne Herbert (Sam) Clarke. Ann and Wilson built the businesses of Herbert Insurance Services, Wilson Realty, and Herbert Developers together. Also, she was known for her pie baking, where she served the local Franklin restaurants while her children were young.
Later, in 1987, Ann married Everett Floyd, a Nashville Architect. They lived in three different downtown old homes and loved Historic Franklin. Ann was an early member of the Heritage Foundation serving as its President and Heritage Ball chairman in the mid-1980s and served on the Historic Zoning Board for the City of Franklin. She was active in her early adult life at Trinity United Methodist Church and later at Franklin First United Methodist Church, singing in the choir at both churches. She was a member of the DAR and the Colonial Dames. She loved playing bridge and played weekly with a group of her Franklin High School friends up until a few years ago.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Joyce Ruffin Jennette; her brother, Bill Ruffin; and both of her husbands. She is survived by her two children and their spouses; her sister, Jane Hall McMillan; her grandchildren: Peter (Teresa) Herbert, Joey (Judy) Herbert, Shad (Carrie) Herbert, Natalie Dodd (Thomas) Whitten, Dr. Christopher (Angela) Dodd, Bo Clarke, Courtney Clarke Pewitt, Josh (Amanda) Clarke; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Luke and Houston Herbert, Nicki Davis, Emalyn and Ava Herbert, Kate, Elijah, Matthew and Abigail Dodd, Kennedy, Audrey and Shelby Whitten, Sam, Lillee and Ellie Clarke and Hallie Pewitt; great-great grandchild, Nova Donev; and nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Terry (Bess) Fox, Diane (Paul) Parker, Marc (Therri) Ruffin, Lizanne (Mike) Tapp, Allen (Ashley) McMillan, Sarah (Jason) Dasal, John McMillan, Angela Fox, Jeanie (Aaron) Disner, Alexander, Allie McMillan, Lillian, Mollie and Ella Dasal, David (Cydney) Dawson, and Martha (Dean) Cortez.
In lieu of flowers and due to the COVID-19, the family has requested donations be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church, 120 Aldergate Way, Franklin, TN 37069 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 2084 Wilson Pike, Franklin, TN 37067 .
Private graveside service will be conducted at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Rev. Bryan Brooks and Rev. Lynn Hill officiating. Visitation will be noon until 3 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
