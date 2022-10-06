Anne Alexandra Sears was gifted with a brilliant mind earning a B.A. in Latin American Studies from George Mason University, a Law Degree from Ohio Northern University, where she also was selected to serve as Editor in Chief of the Law Review, and a certificate awarded from Georgetown University in the Legal Assistant Program.
She authored several books to include “Manna in Times of Sorrow”, and several children’s books featuring her beloved dog Bruin. Anne enjoyed teaching, recalling many enjoyable moments as a High School teacher in Pinon Arizona on the Navajo Indian Reservation. There she also initiated the work of a “Youth For Pinon Teen Center”. Anne had creative and artistic talents which included sewing and knitting resulting in an assortment of well designed hand crafted gifts for her family each Christmas.
Anne Alexandra was strong of heart, resolute of will, and steadfast in faith, affirming confidently even as her “number days” came to their close the promises of life in Jesus her Lord. In His triumphant resurrection life over sin and death her hope was sure and certain.
Those left in this life deeply grieving are her brother Ian, sister-in-law-Annemarie, nephews Callum (Estes Carlson Sears and grand-nephews Highland MacDonald Sears and Stirling Gilchrist Sears), Connor, Andrew (Cassandra Hawkins Sears), Lachlan, and niece Emilie.
Though we “groan inwardly” we wait eagerly and with patience “the hope we do not yet see”-the resurrection of our bodies, and the family feast that awaits.
“Death is swallowed up In victory.
O Death, where is your victory?
…But thanks be to God,
who gives us the victory
through our Lord Jesus Christ."
