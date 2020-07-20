Anne Marie McDonald, age 76, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Jacksonville, Florida went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2020 after battling cancer. She was born in Brookline, Massachusetts to the late Albert and Olivia Frazier. She grew up and attended school in Rockland, Massachusetts.
Anne Marie had boundless energy, patience and creative talents, which she used daily as her family grew and moved from Massachusetts, Vermont, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and back to Maryland before settling in Florida in 1986. Anne Marie was known for her devotion to her family and others. She was always the team mom for her children’s sports and activities while they were in school and she never missed a game, performance or meet. She knitted countless sweaters and hats for friends and strangers who were welcoming babies. She served her neighbors and fellow church members by driving those in need to various appointments and helping others to organize finances. She was the most joyful when bringing joy to others.
While in Jacksonville, Florida she served for 30 years as the Director of the Folk Group at San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church in St. Johns, Florida where she was also a member. Anne Marie loved music, was a talented vocalist and taught her daughter to sing in church. She also used her gifts in sewing to make seasonal banners that still hang at San Juan Del Rio.
Anne Marie enjoyed traveling with her husband after retirement. In preparation for a favorite trip to Northern Italy, she painstakingly researched the birthplace of her maternal grandfather who arrived in America at 16 years old in the early 1900’s. While doing her research she wrote back and forth to people in the community. When she and John arrived in Italy, the mayor was waiting to greet her at the train station, she was given a tour of the town, and surprised by a crowd of family she had never met at City Hall.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John A. McDonald of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; her loving children, Sean (Michelle) McDonald of Atlanta, Georgia, Erin (Brad) O’Donnell of Brentwood, Tennessee and Chris McDonald of Mobile, Alabama; brother, William (Rita) Frazier of Lakeland, Florida; sisters, Maureen (Richard) Lewis of Rockland, Massachusetts and Claire Still of Pawtucket, Rhode Island; grandchildren, Quinn, Fallon and Brennan O’Donnell and Christopher Reel; and her beloved dog, Brady.
A memorial gathering will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made in Anne Marie’s memory to American Cancer Society. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
