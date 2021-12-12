Lovingly remembered by family and friends, Anne Nickens White, who always wished to be known as Nikki, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at the age of 98. Born on Jan. 28, 1923 in Monterey, Tennessee, Nikki grew up in Detroit, Michigan where she met her husband, Philip White, MD, on a blind date at the University of Michigan. They were married while Nikki was a Pharmacist Mate in the United States Navy and enjoyed more than 60 years together. Over her married life, Nikki and Phil were fortunate to live in many wonderful cities across the country including: Rochester, Minnesota, (when Phil completed his residency at The Mayo Clinic); Indianapolis, Indiana; Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin; and Harbor Springs, Michigan before retiring to Vero Beach, Florida. They moved to Brentwood, Tennessee to be near family where Phil passed away in 2001.
Nikki satisfied her artistic side working at an art studio and needlepoint shops (where she became talented in creating her own designs), as well as volunteering at Easterseals Crossroads in Indianapolis and with her church altar guilds and youth choir. She was a loving and devoted mother who is survived by her two daughters, Gail Gifford and her husband Jim, and Pamela Lehman and her husband Gary; as well as grandson Grant Gifford and his wife Bethany Hotchkiss Gifford; granddaughters, Samantha Gifford and her husband Scott Stapel, Laura Lehman Dowd and her husband Patrick Dowd, Lissa Lehman Price and her husband Patrick Price, along with great-grandchildren: Blake Stapel, Tinley Stapel, Parker Price, Carter Price, Graham Price and Ellie Price.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 3 p.m., with visitation at 2 p.m., on Jan. 28, 2022, which would have been Nikki’s 99th birthday, at Brentwood United Methodist Church, where she was a member for over twenty years and attended the Wesley Forum Sunday School. Nikki lived at The Heritage of Brentwood / Somerfield Health Center at the time of her passing. Donations may be made to The Mayo Clinic or Brentwood United Methodist Church.
