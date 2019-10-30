Annette Taylor Amendola, age 79, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Oct. 26, 2019. She was a retired real estate agent.
She is preceded in death by husband, Arthur Amendola, II; parents, Clinton and Ann Genive Mozingo Taylor; brother, Clinton Taylor Jr. and sister, Barbara Ann Berry. Survived by: son, Arthur Anthony “Tony” Amendola III of Franklin, Tennessee; brother, Ralph (Debbie) Taylor of Southaven, Mississippi; sister, Louise Padgett and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. Visitation one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
