Annie Hazel Scott, age 88, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away March 24, 2020.
Born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Edmund and Susie Beard Scott. She was a member of Millview Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Scott and William Scott; sisters, Mary Johnson, Bessie Johnson and Rosie Skinner. Hazel is survived by her sister, Lillie Marlin and several loving nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Sparkman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sparkman Cemetery Fund or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
