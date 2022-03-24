Annie Lee Neal, age 88, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away March 14, 2022.
She was born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Joe Will and Minnie Crutcher Hazelwood. She was a member of Glenns Chapel United Methodist Church. Annie is preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Neal; daughter, Sheila Ann Neal Clark; brothers, J.W. Hazelwood, Coon Hazelwood, Donald Hazelwood, Bill Hazelwood and Malcolm Hazelwood; sisters, Faye King, Lilian Hazelwood and Dorothy Hazelwood; granddaughters, Marie Clark and Shelly Clark; brother-in-law, Jesse Neal. She is survived by her son, Denny Neal of Spring Hill, Tennessee; sister, Irene “Rena” (Morris) Williams of Unionville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Nathan (Allison) Neal and Michael (Denise) Clark; great-grandchildren, Holston, Hollis, Ruthie, Ethan, Jack, Gabe, Anna Marie, Austin, Aiden and Arianna; four great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dora Hazelwood and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Hurt Cemetery in the Flat Creek Community. Pallbearers will be Michael Clark, Ethan Clark, Jack Clark, Gabe Clark, Nathan Neal and John Clark. Memorials may be made to the Hurt Cemetery Fund. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
