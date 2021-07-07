Annie Thuy Lu, age 50, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away July 4, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Annie was born in Cholon, Vietnam. She is survived by her loving husband, Mike Pup of Columbia, Tennessee; daughter, Minmay Pup of Columbia, Tennessee; brother, Vince (Yuyu Lai) Lu of Diamond Bar, California; sisters, Vicki (Tom Phan) Lu of Cypress, California, Man (Michael Chang) Lu of Wayne, Pennsylvania, Lora (Mark) Hansen of Irvine, California, Mymy (Kyle Nakanishi) Lu of San Diego, California and Tue Lu of Boston, Massachusetts; father and mother in-law, Theodore and Paula Pup and many other loving family members.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jason Keyser officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Logan Sakarapanee, William Alsup, Ray Harlow, Eli Berry, Trevor Berry, Kurtis Stechyn and Brandon Ballow. Memorials may be made to the Annie Lu Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.