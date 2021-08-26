Anthony Adam Conques, III, age 78, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Aug. 23, 2021. Anthony was the plant manager for Borden Chemicals. He was also a professional archer.
Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Conques, II and Dorothy Johnson Conques; son, Andrew Conques and sister, Oneida Marsh. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Michelle Whited Conques; sons, Tony (Kathy) Conques and Andre (Pam) Conques; daughters, Autumn Cruser (Steve) Bethea and Carmen Cruser (K.O.) Kennedy; daughter-in-law, Kelly Conques; grandchildren, Lindsey (Zack) Hollier, Meghan Conques, Anna Conques, Eden Conques, Andre (Brianna) Conques, Jr, Cameryn Conques and Jordyn Conques, Shay (Drew) Moore, Cody (Amanda) Blackburn, Addison (Ayesha) Bethea, Kit Newburn, Drew Conques, Makenna Conques, Trinity Duncombe; great-grandchildren, Collins Claire Hollier, Maverick Andre Conques, Shaylyn Moore, Brylyn Moore, Lincoln Moore, Kaston Moore, James Blackburn, Hudson Blackburn, Mateo Bethea and sister, Theresa Johnson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
