Anthony Joel Lee, Sr. MD, age 86, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Nov. 1, 2019.
Dr. Lee, a medical doctor and surgeon, practiced in Williamson County for many years. He was a 1951 graduate of Dupont High School. He attended The University of the South at Sewanee and U.T. Medical School in Memphis. In his early years in the U. S. Air Force, he was a flight surgeon and afterwards joined the Franklin medical practice of Dr. Harry Guffee, with whom he was partners for many years. In the spring of 1970, Dr. Lee was the first doctor in Williamson County to implant a permanent pacemaker. He was an avid outdoorsman, horseman, private pilot, loved to hunt and fish, and was a Veteran of the U. S. Air Force.
He is preceded in death by his son, Anthony Joel Lee, Jr., and his parents, Anthony Jefferson Lee and Ovalita Hinton Lee. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Joyce Garner Lee of Franklin, Tennessee; daughters, Teresa Lee Williams (Brad) of Brentwood, Tennessee, Lisa Lee of Alvord, Texas, Ellen Lee Abbott of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Becky Mills (James) of Tocowa, Mississippi; grandchildren, Joyce Cooper, Tony Williams, Lindsey Pakula, Garner Lee, Rachel Codington, Anna Abbott, Courtney Abbott, Laura Abbott, James Mills, Jr. , and Tanner Mills; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday Nov. 4, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Father Thomas McKenzie officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 4-6 p.m. and on Monday, Nov. 4 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers are Neil Barnhill, Gil Ezell, Gary Owen, W. D. Dozier, Fred Bennett, Bob Pitts, Charlie Haffner, John D. Thompson, Brad Williams and James Mills. Memorials in Dr. Lee’s name may be made to Delta Waterfowl-Nashville Chapter, c/o Andrew Cornwell, Treasurer, 511 Union Street, Suite 2700, Nashville, TN 37219.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.
