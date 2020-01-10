Anthony John Cappadona, age 96, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away Jan. 7, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, New York to the late Joseph and Christina Cappadona. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII.
Preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Fusco. Survived by his wife of 73 years, Anita Gallo Cappadona; son, Anthony “Tony” (Elizabeth) Cappadona; sisters, Dorothy Fletcher and Caroline Chirico; four grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be 11 am., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Holy Family Catholic Church. Father Joe McMann celebrant. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.