April Dawn Camp, age 42, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away April 23, 2022. She was born in Crossville, Tennessee. She was a passionate, caring mother who loved to love her boys. She cared about helping people so completely and passionately that she made it her life’s work and became an RN. She loved to be outdoors, in the sun, and living life as carefree as she possibly could. April loved to travel, both intercontinentally and abroad and she ultimately worked as a travel nurse to get to see, and share, more of this country with her family. She loved to dance, and blast Prince and Bob Seger at 11, anytime, anywhere.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Blake and Frances Walker, and Jimmy Turner. She leaves to cherish her memory her father, Jeff Turner of Dunlap, Tennessee; mother, Marylynn (Lamar) Brown; fiancé, Rob Przybysz of Nashville, Tennessee; sons, Aiden Camp of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Cavan Przybysz of Nashville, Tennessee; brother, Cory (Pamela) Turner of Dunlap, Tennessee; sister, Brandy Turner of Chattanooga, Tennessee; grandmother, Mary Turner of Dunlap, Tennessee; future father and mother-in-law, Larry and Cheryl Thornton of Smyrna, Delaware; nieces and nephews, Ryder and Paisley Turner, Bentley Clark, Jaxyn Delashmitt, Skylin Delashmitt and Loxley Delashmitt.
A service will be held 4 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the service. Lane Hamnett will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mental Health America atwww.mhanational.org/donate-now.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.
