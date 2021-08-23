Mrs. Arlys Louise Johnson, age 91, of Franklin, Tennessee and formerly of Southern California passed away on Aug. 13, 2021.
Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to the late George Aldous and Mable Morris Aldous. She belonged to multiple car clubs across the country and enjoyed camping and crocheting. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Preceded in death by her husband, Glen Johnson; siblings, George Aldous and Erleyne Diebold; son-in-law, Mike Wallace. She leaves behind her daughters, Diann (Steve) Rome of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, Susan (Frank) Cusick of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Vicky (Tommy Smith) Wallace of Columbia, Tennessee, and Lorrie (Russ) Reschke of Winchester, Tennessee; son, Jeff (Beth Shamburg) Johnson of Parker, Arizona; brother, David (Tori) Aldous of Hendersonville, Tennessee; sister, Gerene Mayer of Fargo, North Dakota; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Ward Jones officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
