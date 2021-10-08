Arthur George Jefferson, our sweet angel, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Roy Meyer, great-grandparents, a great uncle, and a great aunt.
Arthur is survived by his parents, Lyndi and Allen Jefferson; sister, Harper Jefferson; grandmothers, Sue Meyer and Karol Money; uncles, Tom (Sheary) Meyer and Paul Smith; cousins, Aiden and Addison.
A Funeral service will be held at noon, Saturday Oct. 9, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with an hour visitation prior to service.
Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2300 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mount Carmel Cumberland Church, 2300 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064 in loving memory of Arthur George Jefferson.
