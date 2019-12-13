Asher Richard Narancich, age 12, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Dec. 10, 2019.
Asher was a seventh grader at Page Middle School. He played baseball for Franklin Baseball Club. He had a love for commercial airplanes and had future plans to become a pilot.
Preceded in death by mother, Rachel Lee Stauffer Narancich and grandmother, Francie Morgan Stauffer. Survived by: father, Max Narancich of Franklin, Tennessee; sister, Abigail “Abbi” Narancich of Franklin, Tennessee; grandparents, Max and Barbara Narancich of Shell Knob, Missouri, and Samuel and Marilyn Stauffer of Branson, Missouri; aunts and uncles, Adam (Adriane) Stauffer of Branson and Josh (Mandy) Stauffer all of Branson, Missouri, Michael (Amber) Narancich of San Marcos, California, Melanie (Olley) Camp of Dover, Florida and other loving family members.
Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Grace Church Nashville, 1097 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Lindell Cooley officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to AOPA Foundation (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association). Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
