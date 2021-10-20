Austin Corbett, 24, beloved son, brother and friend to all who met him, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:22 a.m. from complications due to COVID-19. Upon his last breath he was reunited with his mother, Maude Dixon, who preceded him in death a week prior due to COVID complications.
A fiercely loyal and enthusiastic Summit Spartan and graduate, Austin could always be found working at Groove Life in Spring Hill, at his parents’ iconic Spring Hill restaurant, Old School Café, or at any and every Summit athletic field cheering on his favorite team. He will forever be remembered by his community as someone who loved hard and lived fully, paving his own way and never letting anyone else determine his capabilities. His energy was magnetic; he had a way of effortlessly drawing in others with his positivity, boundless affection and love, and charming smile. Austin lived a life of joy and love that most people can only dream of, and though his bright light left this world far too early for his loved ones, the indelible impact on the lives of everyone he met will reverberate for generations to come.
Austin is survived by his father, Bill Corbett; half-brother, Tyler Dixon; half-sister, Kaelyn Sutherland; grandmother, Charlene Dixon aka Nanny; grandfather, Tom Conley; grandfather, Billy Joe Corbett; as well as extended family, countless friends and “girlfriends.” He is preceded in death by his mother, Maude Dixon; grandfather, Walter Dixon aka Pa, and grandmother, Margaret Conley.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Austin and his mother, Maude, on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Summit High School football field. Everyone is asked to dress casual and in Austin’s favorite Spartan colors, orange and navy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee at https://www.somethingextra.org/.
