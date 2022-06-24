Austin Taylor Sharp, age 32, of Spring Hill, passed away June 11, 2022.
He was born in Nashville and was a graduate of Centennial High School in Franklin, class of 2008. Austin worked in the landscaping and warehouse industries. He attended the Resting Place Church in Nashville. Austin was a friend to many. If you never met him, you certainly missed out. We will always love you and never forget you, Austin!
“But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.” - 2 Corinthians 12:9.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John M. and Mary Margaret Sharp; father-in-law, Keith Chelette; uncles, Dr. Kevin Hartman and Keith Hartman.
Austin is survived by his wife of six years, Courtney Sharp of Spring Hill, Tennessee; children, Taylor, Mac, Cobie and Canon Sharp of Spring Hill, Tennessee; parents, Paul and Terri Sharp of Franklin, Tennessee; sister, Megan Overstreet of Spring Hill, Tennessee; brothers, Paul Chadwick Sharp of Franklin, Tennessee and Tanner (Lauren) Sharp of Spring Hill, Tennessee; nieces and nephews, Caylan, Olivia, Carson, Emma, Saylor, Kingston, Karley and Winnie; aunts and uncles, Mike Sharp of Nashville, Tennessee, Teresa Ann “Sissy” Sharp of Johnstown, Colorado, Karen Salvaggio of Somerville, Tennessee and Kim (Dr. Bryon) Snelson of Greeneville, Tennessee; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Hartman of Greeneville, Tennessee; maternal grandfather, Dr. Bob (Carol) Hartman of Greeneville, Tennessee; step-father and mother in-law, Steve and Terri Huffman of Franklin, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Lindsay Chelette of Franklin, Tennessee and Kaley (Matthew) Young of Spring Hill, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Ryan Chelette of Franklin, Tennessee, and many other loving family members.
Memorials may be made to the Austin Sharp Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.
