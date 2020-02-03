Azilee “Toby” Martin Smith, age 90, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away Jan. 31, 2020.
Born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Archie Lee and Eva T. Harper Martin. She was a member of Thompson’s Station Church of Christ.
Preceded in death by her husband, Glyn Smith; daughters, Deborah Harris and Joan Kincaid; brothers, Archie Lee Martin, Jr. and Alfred Martin. Survived by daughter, Martha Faye Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Sewell and Richard Kincaid; foster son, Lee Speer; son in-law, Ken Harris; brother, Dorris Martin; sisters, Thelma (Johnny) Ring and Dorothy (Ted) McIntosh; great-grandchildren, Shelsea (Seth) Moss and McKenzie Sewell; great-great grandchildren, Gracelynn Moss and Paxton Moss; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Mike Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Edward Crafton, Ben Martin, Troy Maupin, Buddy Martin, Chad Martin and David Sewell. Memorials may be made to Thompson Station Church of Christ. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.