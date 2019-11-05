B. Dale Wiley, age 77, of Brentwood, Tennessee and longtime Williamson County resident, passed away Nov 1, 2019.
Dale was born in Williamson County to the late William C. Wiley and Edna Mae Neal Wiley. Dale retired from the State of Tennessee where he served as assistant to three governors. He authored twelve bills that became laws for the handicapped and disabled of Tennessee. He was also a draftsman who designed and drew many house plans for residents of Williamson County. Dale was a lifelong advocate, educator and consultant for disability issues at state, national and inter-national levels. He worked for President Jimmy Carter’s administration on handicapped legislation and served as consultant to the Director of U.S. Rehabilitation Services Administration under President Ronald Reagan. Dale had a very successful athletic career playing basketball with the Music City Wheelchair League. He was a member of the U.S. and Pan American Olympic Wheelchair Basketball teams and earned golds medals in the shot put and discus competition. Prior to the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics he carried the Olympic Torch through downtown Nashville in his wheelchair. Dale was a gun enthusiast and avid hunter. He traveled all over the U.S hunting just about anything.
He is preceded in death by his parents William C. (Bill) and Edna Mae Neal Wiley and his nephew, Gavin Vaughn. Survivors include his sisters, Linda Vaughn of Brentwood and Louise Russell of Nolensville; nieces, Kim (Bill) Hardison and Kelli (Tracy) Spicer; and great nephews, Tucker Spicer and Carver Hardison.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 7, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Rev Jason Mikel officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday prior to the Celebration from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Spinal Cord Injury Organization of your choice or Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
