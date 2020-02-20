Born Wednesday, July 21, 1937, in Paris Tennessee. Passed from pain into eternal life on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, attended by loved ones.
Predeceased by son, Christopher Dale Enderson; parents, Edward Marshall and Alma Olive Sykes Marshall; sister, Martha Marshall Mann; and brother, Robert Marshall. Survived by husband, Rex Enderson; daughters, Sonna Marlene (Keith) Robinson and Celeste Marshall (Steve) Carter; grandsons, Joseph Edward Robinson and Christopher Joseph Viola; niece, Jerri (David) DeMarco; grandnieces, Laura (Matt) Troconis and Anna DeMarco; great-grandniece, Graciela Marie Troconis; and many other extended family.
Barbara grew up in Paris, the youngest child of her highly regarded barber father and homemaker mother, who were pillars of Trinity Methodist Church. After meeting her high school sweetheart Rex at the local roller rink, he asked her father for her hand in marriage, and they soon were wed on May 15, 1953. Two years later, they welcomed their first baby girl, leading to her first and forever job as a doting mom. After later weathering the death of their infant son, they moved to East Nashville, where Rex took a job with Lever Brothers, and Barbara continued raising their daughter Sonna. Later moving to the Hillwood area, they welcomed daughter Celeste.
In the early 70s, they moved to Brentwood, first in Carondelet, then on Franklin Road, and a succession of other homes in the city, and maintained membership in Brentwood United Methodist Church. In Brentwood, as her daughters grew up, Barbara bought and ran the Brentwood Flower Shop with occasional help from her husband and daughters, and a growing circle of treasured employees who invariably became close friends. For delivery drivers, she always preferred off-duty Brentwood firefighters, who were always strong, careful, polite, and knowledgeable of the city. Eventually selling the shop to one of those treasured employees in the 80s, she couldn’t sit still. She took a job at the Boardroom of Brentwood, later rising to general manager of the business.
When not working, she tirelessly and graciously hosted family and friends, and gave generously of her time helping her eldest daughter care for her first “angel boy” grandchild. She equally treasured her second grandson when he finally came along 16 years later. Meanwhile, she also became a second mom and beloved aunt to her sister’s daughter and sweet granddaughters. In recent years, she and Rex moved to the Del Webb community in Mt. Juliet, where she, of course, made new great friends, and they joined the Vineyard Sunday School Class at Grace United Methodist Church, who are honorary pallbearers. She was a gifted pianist, and loved crochet, music, celebrations, and travel, whenever she could squeeze them in with her beloved family. She will be sorely missed, and fondly remembered.
Brentwood-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home, at 9010 Church Street in Brentwood, will host visitation on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 2-4 p.m., and again Monday, Feb. 17, from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., with family-only interment afterwards at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.