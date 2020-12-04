Barbara Ann Tomlin Vaden, age 86, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Dec. 2, 2020. Barbara was a retired data entry operator with Bell South/AT & T with 20 years of service. Member of Heritage Church of Christ and longtime member of Peytonsville Church of Christ.
Preceded in death by parents, William Marvin and Nell Gee Walton Tomlin. Survived by: husband of 64 years, Walter Wilson Vaden, Jr.; son, Steven Mark (Maxine) Vaden; brother, David (Wanda) Tomlin; sisters, Jean Brooks and Billie (Donald) Glenn; sister-in-law, Mary Hurt.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Steve Blackman officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Pete and Mary Kate Crutcher, and Trey and Jeanene Vaughn. Memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.